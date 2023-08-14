U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Woodworth, an Air Transportation supervisor for the 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron, is Space Base Delta 1’s Outstanding Performer for August.



Woodworth’s job includes loading aircraft with cargo and passengers. Peterson SFB deploys aircraft for the Army, Space Force and Air Force. Woodworth and his team help assist in ensuring that these branches are ready to be deployable worldwide.



“I enjoy having a large impact on the DoD’s mission worldwide,” Woodworth said.



Hailing from Marietta, Georgia, Woodworth has served in the Air Force for six years and has been stationed at Peterson SFB since January of 2019.



“Peterson has been awesome for my career,” said Woodworth. “I have been surrounded by great leadership and supervisors who have been very helpful to my career.”



In his free time, Woodworth plays video games on the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. He is also a very big sports fan – his favorite teams are the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and 76ers.



When Woodworth isn’t busy loading aircraft or enjoying his hobbies, he is busy studying away.



Woodworth is currently one class away from completing his bachelor’s degree. After graduation, he plans on pursuing his master’s degree in business administration.



“I plan on using my bachelors in business administration to help improve the passenger terminal in order to better execute the Air Force’s mission,” said Woodworth.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 13:10 Story ID: 451466 Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monthly Outstanding Performer - August 2023, by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.