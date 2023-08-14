American Battle Monuments Commission announces dedication date for its newest visitor center

The American Battle Monuments Commission is set to dedicate its newest visitor center at the Netherlands American Cemetery on December 5, 2023.



The new facility will help ABMC innovatively tell the World War II story, including the local importance to the site and the U.S. military history of the region, to the tens of thousands of visitors who come to the cemetery each year.



“Evolution will be the key to providing our visitors with the in-depth storytelling experiences they are looking for to connect with this site and, especially, the individuals commemorated here,” said Jason Bordelon, Netherlands American Cemetery superintendent.



“We know a facility like this is in high demand here, and we look forward to its opening and to sharing this new and powerful experience with all those who pass through our gates in the years to come.”



