US Naval Community College Selects Western Governors University for Data Analytics Program

QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College selected Western Governors University for the Pilot II data analytics associate degree programs August 2, 2023.



This new agreement provides active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen an opportunity to earn a naval-relevant associate degree in data analytics that will directly contribute to the readiness of the naval services and set them on a path of life-long learning.



“In this information age, this degree program will help our Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen use, present, and understand data in a way that helps them improve their missions and results,’” said USNCC’s President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. “This will make our Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard even more efficient and results-focused.”



Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen who pursue the Associate of Science in Data Analytics through USNCC will have an opportunity to gain an in-depth understanding of information technology foundations & applications, scripting & programming, network security, spreadsheets, data management, probability & statistics, and data management applications. The degree will also have an established transfer path to a Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics through WGU.



“WGU is delighted to continue the legacy work of the US Naval Community College with a new offering in Data Analytics,” said retired Admiral Jeff Harley, WGU’s director of military engagement. "This new degree is a reflection of our data-driven world, and USNCC students will enhance our nation’s warfighting capability.”



The degree pathway also includes a Certificate in Naval Studies taught by the USNCC’s faculty and a Certificate in Data Analytics Foundations earned through WGU.



WGU is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. While the USNCC is pursuing accreditation – a process that typically takes two to three years – WGU will be the primary degree grantor for this associate degree program, ensuring the service members who graduate from this program receive a transferable degree from an accredited institution.



Active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen can fill out a student interest form on the USNCC website, www.usncc.edu, and the USNCC anticipates accepting applications on the website starting in September. The first courses will start in the spring of 2024.



​​​​​​​The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.