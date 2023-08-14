A Camp Pendleton dual-military couple’s story on their commitment to each other and the Corps

Photo By Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shaina Jupiter, a combat photographer attached to the 11th...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shaina Jupiter, a combat photographer attached to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, (right) poses for a photo with her husband Sgt. Deon Coulter, an administrative specialist with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 10, 2023. Jupiter and Coulter both have multiple accolades to their career to include meritoriously promoted to the rank of sergeant, Marine of the Year for their respective previous commands, and numerous personal awards recognizing their mission accomplishment and leadership abilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shaina Jupiter, a combat photographer attached to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, stands at attention at the 9th Communication Battalion Dojo. This is a place close to her heart, where she fought and bled to earn her Martial Arts Instructor tab. Her Marines stand in formation with her as she hears her mentor and senior drill instructor from recruit training, GySgt. Admonika Qiokata, command aloud “Marine to be promoted, center, march!”



Her husband, Sgt. Deon Coulter, an administrative specialist with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, joins her side to place sergeant chevrons on her collar during her meritorious promotion ceremony. Jupiter was selected and meritoriously promoted for winning the meritorious sergeant board for Marine Corps Installations Command. Meritorious promotions are intended to promote Marines whose performance is superior to that of their peers. She has risen to her current rank of sergeant, only three years after she joined the Marine Corps.



With mixed nervous excitement, Jupiter feels ready to take the reins, keep learning, and keep growing, more than a little inspired by her husband.



“He was a lance corporal, corporal, and sergeant all in the same year,” said Jupiter. “He's not easy to keep up with.” Their relationship has been somewhat of a friendly yet fierce competition from the beginning.



Jupiter and Coulter met in elementary school in Atlanta, Georgia, and started dating in high school. Upon graduating they enlisted in the Marine Corps together out of Recruiting Station Atlanta, Recruiting Sub-station McDonough. They knew they wanted something bigger for themselves and for each other, so they looked to the biggest challenge they could find, becoming United States Marines. Since day one they both claim the other as their biggest supporter.



It's an ongoing competition, said Coulter, we like to push each other out of our comfort zone, and we know at the end of the day it's just a way of bettering ourselves, our careers, and the Corps.



Jupiter and Coulter have already accomplished many things in their first enlistment; both were meritoriously promoted to the rank of sergeant, Marine of the Year for their respective previous commands, and recipients of numerous personal awards recognizing their mission accomplishment and leadership abilities. Both are also MAI’s, teaching and mentoring Marines through the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program.



They refuse to stay stagnant and have their eyes set ahead on the future. Both hope to stay in the Marine Corps for 20 years, making this their career. They want to check even more things off their goal list like becoming Marine Corps Instructors of Water Survival, MAI-Trainers, and drill instructors. After they return from their respective deployments, both are slated to attend Drill Instructor School at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.



They are deploying with different MEUs, expeditionary quick reaction forces that are forward deployed and ready for immediate response to any threat. While on these deployments, they will be aboard amphibious ships for several months, making communication to each other difficult at times. But they both knew coming into the Marine Corps that they wanted to deploy and would support each other wherever they go.



Although after deployment, they are headed to the same duty station, the couple is not immune to the hardships of a dual-military relationship.



A lot of times, we're separated without wanting to be. One person will be home, and the other isn't, and then we'll switch. There's hardly a time where we're home at the same time, he leaves for an exercise when I get back, and then I leave when he returns, said Jupiter. It's a balancing act the duo has learned to master over the last three years.



The couple has learned to cherish the time they have together, making every moment count. Both agree that one of the great things about being married is having someone there to support you both on and off duty.



We're Marines 24/7, but it's nice to be at home and have someone you know is always there for you and to disconnect from work a little, said Coulter.



Sometimes I'll be talking about nothing but work, and he'll remind me that I’m not at work but at home, said Jupiter. This continual support system was one of the reasons the couple got married in the first place.



“We knew we loved each other early on. Obviously, we were young and knew the risk, but we wanted to take the chance anyway,” they agreed.



Despite the challenges it brings and the time they will have to spend apart, the couple wants to push forward with their longtime goal of becoming drill instructors.



“It's probably going to be the most challenging thing that we've done,” said Coulter, “but it's a challenge that we're willing to accept.”



The couple also hopes to start a family one day. I just want to own a house someday with enough land to have my own farm, and I see myself married to a sergeant major with hopefully two or three children, said Jupiter.



Jupiter and Coulter make the most out of life, both in and out of uniform, and encourage junior Marines to do the same.



“Don't take no for an answer,” Jupiter said. “Find out the reason why it's a no. Understand it, then try to find a solution to the problem.” “Hold yourself accountable to your goals,” Coulter added.



Side by side Jupiter and Coulter continue to lead by example, forge their own path and inspire Marines to navigate life’s obstacles, exceed the standard and live up to their fullest potential.