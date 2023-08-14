Diners Using MILITARY STAR at Exchange Restaurants Can Win $15,000 in Prizes

Courtesy Photo | MILITARY STAR® cardholders can stop by their nearest Army & Air Force Exchange...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MILITARY STAR® cardholders can stop by their nearest Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurant to eat, save and win during a special sweepstakes, sponsored by Subway. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – MILITARY STAR® cardholders can stop by their nearest Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurant to eat, save and win during a special sweepstakes, sponsored by Subway.



Through Aug. 31, cardholders who make a purchase from participating Exchange restaurants using their MILITARY STAR card will automatically be entered to win one of 15 $1,000 Exchange gift cards.



The chance to win comes on top of the everyday 10% discount cardholders receive whenever they use MILITARY STAR at participating Exchange restaurants.



“Not only does eating at an Exchange restaurant save money, but now diners have a chance to walk away with $1,000,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Exclusive savings and offers like these are part of the big value MILITARY STAR delivers to cardholders.”



Other benefits of the card include:



• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off at participating Exchange restaurants.

• 10% off all first-day purchases for new cardmembers.

• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• The lowest flat-rate APR among store cards—rate is offered to all cardmembers upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible cardmembers.



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. For more information, visit MyECP.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



