Dyer becomes next DLA senior enlisted leader as O’Neal retires

Courtesy Photo | Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tomeka O'Neal speaks during her retirement ceremony Aug. 11, 2023 at the McNamara Headquarters Complex at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. O'Neal retired after 34 years of service. (Photo by Chris Lynch)

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tomeka O’Neal gave up command as the Defense Logistics Agency’s senior enlisted leader to Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer during a change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 11 at the McNamara Headquarters Complex auditorium.



O’Neal, who came to DLA in August 2020, also marked her retirement from the Army after a 34-year career that began as a parachute rigger. Having never flown in an airplane before, her first jump happened on her first flight. In fact, she passed out during a trip at a parachute packing facility before ever stepping on an airplane, she said.



“I believe to this day that the black hats at the jump school took joy in us privates not knowing what we were getting into,” she said.



After seven years, she reclassified as a supply specialist and was selected as a command sergeant major in 2006. She served as a senior enlisted leader with seven commands before coming to DLA.



“When CSM O’Neal arrived in August of 2020, just a couple of weeks after I had arrived at headquarters, it didn’t take long for me to understand what a seasoned professional she was, someone who I trusted to serve as an additional pair of eyes and ears for the agency and its workforce,” DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic said during the ceremony.



O’Neal received several awards, including the Army Distinguished Service Medal, a certificate of retirement, and an American flag that flew over the HQC. O’Neal’s daughter, Chanel, also received a certificate of appreciation.



Congratulatory messages from Michael Grinston, retired Sergeant Major of the Army, and Mary Brown, a retired command sergeant major and one of O’Neal’s early mentors, were read during the ceremony.



An emotional O’Neal thanked her friends, family and extended military family for attending the ceremony.



“I am thankful and blessed by the good Lord for closing this chapter of my life and opening another for me,” she said. “I am thankful to have been afforded many opportunities to serve in this great Army and for this great mission.”



O’Neal said she joined the Army because of her brother Kent, who served as an Army Airborne soldier and was the first African American to lead the Georgia Military Academy’s Army ROTC program . He died in 2018.



“I just wanted him to know I was his No. 1 fan, and it’s because of him I actually raised my right hand to be all I could be. I hope he’s watching me today, knowing that I gave my all over these 34 years,” O’Neal said.



She also thanked the DLA civilians and service members she worked with over the past three years.



“To the workforce of the Defense Logistics Agency, although we are uniquely structured with a strong civilian footprint, I wanted you to know that I was your command sergeant major, too, and I was here to support you as you have done and will continue to do for DLA directors and command senior enlisted leaders past and present,” O’Neal said.



New senior enlisted leader

Dyer said he was humbled to be selected as DLA’s eighth senior enlisted leader, the first from the Air Force, and looks forward to being Skubic’s shipmate and wingman. In reference to a comment Skubic often makes about DLA leaders being each other's backup quarterback, Dyer said he seeks to be her left guard instead.



“I don’t want you to ever worry about your weak side, because you know I got your back,” he said.



Dyer’s previous assignment was at the 7th Air Force at Osan Air Base in South Korea, where he was the principle senior enlisted advisor to the commander on morale, welfare, training, mission readiness, and the use of 9,500 troops at 19 operating locations.



His other assignments include command chief master sergeant for the 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; command chief master sergeant, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, Southwest Asia; command chief master sergeant, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany; and group superintendent, 354th Mission Support Group, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.



Joint Meritorious Unit Award

DLA also received its ninth Joint Meritorious Unit Award during the ceremony for work from January 2019 through December 2021.



“As a team, we delivered unprecedented support for the nation’s COVID-19 response, Afghanistan withdrawal and hurricane relief, all while surging to meet warfighter requirements globally,” Skubic said.