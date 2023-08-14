RTS-Maintenance course trains Soldiers on vehicle recovery, more at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Fort McCoy Regional Training...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Fort McCoy Regional Training Site-Maintenance Wheeled-Vehicle Recovery Operations Course work together during training July 24, 2023, at the installation Vehicle Recovery Site on North Post. The 17-day course covers operation and maintenance of recovery vehicles and use of standard procedures to rig and recover wheeled vehicles. Related training tasks include oxygen and acetylene gas welding; boom and hoist operations; winch operations; and recovery of mired, overturned, and disabled vehicles. RTS-Maintenance holds several sessions of the Wheeled-Vehicle Operations Course each year and trains Soldiers from both active- and reserve-component forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The Fort McCoy Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance's Wheeled Vehicle Recovery Operations Course trains Soldiers with 91-series military occupational specialties (MOS) in the Army’s H8 additional MOS skill identifier.



According to the course description, the 17-day course covers operation and maintenance of recovery vehicles and use of standard procedures to rig and recover wheeled vehicles. Related training tasks include oxygen and acetylene gas welding; boom and hoist operations; winch operations; and recovery of mired, overturned, and disabled vehicles.



Students also have classroom training and testing, and they spend nearly 80 percent of their training time at Fort McCoy’s Vehicle Recovery Site learning more about wreckers and vehicle recovery, said senior instructor Staff Sgt. Alicia Curtis with RTS-Maintenance.



One military vehicle used in the training is the M984A4 Recovery Truck (Wrecker). The truck is equipped with a crane and winch-retrieval system and can recover vehicles weighing in excess of 10 tons.



Students also use the M1089 (MTV Wrecker. This wrecker, based on the M1083 cargo truck, is fitted with a recovery hamper and a recovery winch. It also has a crane with a 5-ton capacity that can be used for various lifting and hauling tasks.



Recently, RTS-Maintenance held a session of the course from July to August, and students gained valuable training at the recovery site, Curtis said.



“They (applied) the techniques they learned in class on how to recover a mired vehicle,” Curtis said.



Spc. Ashley Noe, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 366th Military Police Company at Stillwater, Okla., and a student, also discussed the course training.



“It's a good course, especially for wheeled-vehicle mechanics to have under their belt,” Noe said.



RTS-Maintenance holds several sessions of the Wheeled-Vehicle Recovery Operations Course each year.



RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy trains Soldiers from both active- and reserve-component forces.