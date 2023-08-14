908th Airlift Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 2nd Quarter 2023

The 908th Airlift Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the second quarter of 2023, following a board held Saturday August 5, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.
Airman of the Quarter: Airman 1st Class Maria Vargas, 908th Airlift Wing Staff
Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Tech. Sgt. Vincent Senegar, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Austin Ford Umfuhrur, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: Capt. James Kersey, 357th Airlift Squadron
Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Ms. Kimberly Davis, 908th Force Support Squadron
Civilian Category III of the Quarter: Mr. Wilberto Sanchez, 357th Airlift Squadron
