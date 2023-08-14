CNRMA hosts training for Culinary Specialists

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA) hosted training for culinary specialists at the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story galley March 13-16.

The 4-day training, led by CNRMA’s regional chef, Scott Cooper, guided Sailors through the process of preparing a variety of bread products such as pizza crust and Irish soda bread.

Cooper said the training goal is to teach culinary specialists how to utilize their resources to make a wider variety of meals from scratch to serve Sailors in the region.

“I’ve been in the food service industry for about 28 years now,” said Cooper. “My job is to make sure we provide the best training opportunities for all of the culinary specialists region-wide. I also incorporate a lot of the [culinary specialists] into the training because a lot of [them] are just as talented, if not more talented than the outside industry professionals.”

The training also gave the culinary specialists an understanding of time management and how to work as a team alongside their shipmates.

“[I learned] how to get a lot more done in a shorter amount of time, and I enjoyed meeting new people from other galleys,” said Culinary Specialist Seaman Kimberlee Dillon, assigned to Naval Station Norfolk’s galley.

Pizzas made by the culinary specialists in the training were served for lunch as part of the galley’s 21-day menu rotation.

