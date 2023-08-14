Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers help conduct airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers participate in an airshow dress rehearsal event...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers participate in an airshow dress rehearsal event July 27, 2023, at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. Multiple units with Wisconsin’s Army National Guard and Air National Guard combined July 27 to hold a practice session of their airshow event at the airport at Fort McCoy. The event, which was a practice for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture airshow in Oshkosh, Wis., included Soldiers and Airmen and included field artillery, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, an F-35A Lightning II, and a KC-135R Stratotanker. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Dozens of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers participated in an airshow dress rehearsal event July 27, 2023, at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Multiple units with Wisconsin’s Army National Guard and Air National Guard combined July 27 to hold a practice session of their airshow event at the airport at Fort McCoy.



The event, which was a practice for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture airshow in Oshkosh, Wis., included Soldiers and Airmen and included field artillery, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, an F-35A Lightning II, and a KC-135R Stratotanker.



Lt. Col. Dan Allen, commander of the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, said the “dress rehearsal” at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport was a complex and coordinated event.



“It began with the F-35 … coming across the airfield conducting what we call suppression of enemy air defenses,” Allen said in a video by Greg Mason with the Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office. “That was followed by insertion, or air assault, of two Black Hawks from the 147th with 120th Field Artillery to fire off their 105 Howitzers followed by four aircraft (with Soldiers) who conducted actions on an objective.



“After that, the 147th had two medevac assets come in, and (they) conducted a live hoist simulating an injured casualty. After that, there was an air refueling pass with the … KC-135 and the F-35.”



Allen added that during the continued action the F-35 also completed multiple passes simulating close air support.



“It was an amazing thing to see all the coordination action sequence and timing that all came together to have all these elements operating in a closed space to truly demonstrate all the Wisconsin National Guard capabilities,” Allen said.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



