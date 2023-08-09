The back-to-school bell rings for patron savings offered in the Commissary Sales Flyers for Aug. 14-27

Courtesy Photo | In this edition of the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Savvy Shopper Sales Flyer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In this edition of the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Savvy Shopper Sales Flyer for Aug. 14-27, look for great deals on Quaker Oats, Betty Crocker Fruit Snacks, Ritz Crackers, Skippy Peanut Butter and much more. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – The back-to-school bell is ringing, but it’s not too late to shop for all those back-to-school sales. In this edition of the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Savvy Shopper Sales Flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer) for Aug. 14-27, look for great deals on Quaker Oats, Betty Crocker Fruit Snacks, Ritz Crackers, Skippy Peanut Butter and much more.



With the start of preseason football, all those tailgaters can also save even more on essential grilling items by checking out the latest online preparation tools at The Thrill of the Grill (https://shop.commissaries.com/the-thrill-of-the-grill).



Customers can also further their commissary savings with the Your Everyday Savings (YES!) Program (https://www.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings). YES! offers extra savings and value on products customers buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



DeCA’s “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) recipe for the period is Guilt Free Overnight Pudding Oats (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/breakfast_and_brunch/guilt_free_overnight_pudding_oats/r/3164268978931503918). Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved, offering quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed in these recipes.



More opportunities to save are available through the Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” deals, and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $90 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selection and pricing.



DeCA has also made shopping even easier with its Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app. Customers can access the online payment/curbside pickup service, digital coupons, the sales flyer, dietitian-approved recipes and much more. The mobile app is free for download through the Google Play and IOS app stores.



Other savings opportunities include:



• “Back-to-School Soda Sale.” Coke and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) products are on sale Aug. 24-27 at CONUS, Alaska and Hawaii commissaries. Coke products are four for $16 (12-pack cans) and KDP products are four for $14 (12-pack cans). Dr. Pepper brand pricing will fluctuate and not be the same at all stores. While supplies last.



• MyMilitarySavings.com “Back to School” Sweepstakes. Enter for a chance to win one of five $100 Commissary Gift Cards. Shoppers can find the QR code to enter in-store or online at https://www.mymilitarysavings.com/contests. Additionally, a charitable donation will be given to the Fisher House Scholarship Fund. No purchase necessary. This promotion runs through Sept. 25.



• “Box Tops for Education.” General Mills is offering customers an opportunity to save money while supporting their local schools through the “Box Tops for Education” (https://www.boxtops4education.com/) promotion. See store displays and high-value coupons for participating General Mills brands. This campaign is ongoing throughout the year.



• The Thrill of the Grill – Sizzlin’ Summer Savings. Now through Sept. 10, commissaries worldwide are offering significant savings on select fresh meat, produce and grilling essentials. Plan your next outdoor cooking event with our Thrill of the Grill Shopping List (https://shop.commissaries.com/the-thrill-of-the-grill) or download our latest Grilling Tips Guide.



• Del Monte Supports Leashes for Valor: Every Del Monte purchase at the commissary helps support wounded and disabled veterans to receive a service dog. Leashes of Valor provides highly trained service dogs at no cost to wounded and disabled post-9/11 veterans. To learn more about Leashes of Valor, please visit https://leashesofvalor.org/.



• Monster Energy. Commissary customers at participating stores can enter for a chance to win a Kawasaki motorcycle by scanning a QR code on in-store posters and displays. Contest ends Nov. 30.



• “Purina Military Cat Club.” The club offers high-value coupons only valid at the commissary, welcome gifts, sweepstakes opportunities, pet tips and articles. Enter online at https://www.mymilitarycatclub.com/contests and complete the designated entry form to enter the sweepstakes. During August, there will be five winners who can each win a cat laser toy.



• “Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club.” Military Pet Club members receive high-value coupons (only valid at the commissary), sweepstake opportunities, pet tips and articles. Throughout August, two Military Pet Club members can enter to win a robot vacuum and mop combo. To participate go to https://www.militarypetclub.com/contests.



• Commissary Store Brands. DeCA’s private label inventory of Commissary Store Brands (https://commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands) include an assortment of items spanning the entire store to include Freedom’s Choice food, HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Crav’n Flavor frozen appetizers and snacks, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://www.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to the drive-thru or can be used as a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with quick, on-the-go, snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved snacks and meals that are nutritious and high-performance foods. They’re conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station page for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.

