Foster eliminates ‘hot spots’ at Barkley power plant and restores connectivity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 14, 2023) – The construction team at Barkley Dam Powerplant has reliable internet, thanks to Lance Foster, an information technology specialist in the Electronic Service Section. For his hard work and dedication, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District named Foster Employee of the Month for May 2023.

The Construction Branch at the Barkley Dam Powerplant Project Office administers more than $100 million in construction contracts annually; reliable internet connectivity is a must.

As part of the Lake Barkley turbine rehabilitation contract, the Nashville District installed network infrastructure at the Barkley power plant project office in October 2021. However, numerous delays in shipping needed equipment to operate on the USACE network caused the construction team to find temporary workarounds for two years.

In 2022, the equipment arrived, but there was no one in the Nashville District that could install it without requesting a contractor to come out and finish the work. Foster volunteered to help bring everything online.

“I took the equipment to Barkley, got it all installed and programmed, but so much time had passed since the initial installation, the service provider shut off the internet circuit,” said Foster.

Months went by. Foster continued to follow up with the service provider to restore the connection. He procured all the necessary components and returned to the power plant to ensure all the equipment was correctly programmed and online.

“His dedication, effort, and professionalism has improved the morale and efficiency of the Construction Branch at Barkley Powerplant because they’re not working off hotspots anymore,” said Eric Pagoria, Construction Branch chief.

“I don’t know if we would have connectivity today if it weren’t for Lance,” said John Reed, senior project engineer at Barkley Power plant. Reed was impressed that Foster came out and personally installed the equipment. He mentioned how Foster worked with the Army Corps of Engineers Information Technology to ensure a seamless process.

“He did what nobody else could do because he spoke the language,” said Reed.

Foster “speaks the language” of IT because of his time in the Navy as a cryptologic technician. As a CTM, Foster maintained the Navy’s most sophisticated cryptologic systems by installing and repairing physical security systems, electronic equipment, antennas, and other equipment. When he separated from the Navy, Foster recognized the ever-changing IT world and saw long-term career opportunities.

“The need for IT has rapidly increased, and I can go anywhere I want,” said Foster. So he and his family decided to come to Nashville four and a half years ago.

As an IT specialist for the Nashville District, Foster is responsible for the supervisory control and data acquisition network. The SCADA system remotely manages communications between the Nashville District’s nine hydropower plants.

“He handles our communications between the plants with the switches, firewalls, intrusion detection, and routers,” said Rieger. “And he’s the only person in the Nashville District with this position description and skillset.”

Foster sharpened his skillset by committing to continuous learning of his trade. To him, the IT world is ever changing and cyber security drives much of the change. He strives to “stay on top of the changes, become aware of, and fix vulnerabilities,” he said. “But it’s not all I do,” he continued.

In his time outside of the office, he enjoys using his hands to work on motorcycles, cars, and build firearms. However, Foster enjoys the unique opportunities working for the Corps and the ability to travel to the many different project sites and see the beautiful landscapes, lakes, and rivers throughout the Nashville District.

The work Foster does is meaningful and “This award means my dedication to the USACE mission is valuable and the chain of command appreciates the work I am doing,” he said.

Lt. Col. Robert Green, Nashville District commander, appreciates Foster’s contributions and said, “Lance’s professionalism and willingness to help goes above and beyond the call of duty in his area of responsibility.”

