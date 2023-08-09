New Hampshire Airmen Volunteer for State Mission

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson | Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing work the last shift of the Department of...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson | Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing work the last shift of the Department of Corrections Mission at the New Hampshire State Prison July 12, 2023 in Concord, New Hampshire. The Guardsmen worked in control towers for three months and oversaw the safety of 1,400 inmates and prison guards, reported medical emergencies, and identified contraband. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson) see less | View Image Page

Twelve members of the New Hampshire National Guard spent part of their summer working alongside corrections officers at the Men’s State Prison in Concord, New Hampshire.



During a three-month state activation, Guardsmen from the NH Air and Army National Guard filled control room duties in each section of the facility, as well as other duties that required no contact with the prison inmates.



“We are in charge of ensuring that doors are secured, the guards are where they need to be and keeping an eye on everybody,” said Staff Sgt. Myles McCarthy, a combat crew communication specialist with the 157th Operations Support Squadron. “We’re there for the safety of the correctional officers and the residents in the surrounding area.”



The Airmen reported 12 medical emergencies, saved two lives during separate stabbing incidents, identified contraband and ensured the safety of the prison guards and 1,400 inmates.



Capt. Peter Ash, a shift commander at the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, explained how the understaffed facility was running at an unsustainable pace before the Guard was tasked to assist.



“We had many positions unmanned before the Guardsman came to help,” he said. “Their presence has been an added sense of security. They all have brought phenomenal work ethics and great attitudes.”



The activation marked the third time in recent years the NHNG has supported the Concord prison and saw the Guardsmen working 12-16 hour shifts alongside the state correctional officers.



Airman 1st Class Camden Grandmaison, a member of the 157th Force Support Squadron, activated for the mission, said it was challenging but fulfilling work.



“This is what I joined the Guard to do,” he said. “It was tough, but it was also a cool opportunity to work with Airmen from operations, medical, maintenance, all over the base. I got to meet people from all different jobs in the Air and Army Guard, and people who work in all different jobs on the outside.”



He will be attending the University of New Hampshire in the fall, alongside some of the other Guardsmen he met, and will continue supporting the 157th Sustainment Services Flight when he returns to drill weekend in August.



Grandmaison and the twelve other Airmen supporting the mission said they received immense gratitude for their presence and the three months of state support were some of the most rewarding in their careers.



“It’s not an easy job and we have been so grateful for all they have done and continue to do for the nation,” said Ash. “I just want to say thank you, it’s been a huge relief having them here.”