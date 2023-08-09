Jenifer E. Pardy Promoted to Brigadier General in Oregon National Guard Ceremony

CLACKAMAS, Ore. - Colonel Jenifer Pardy was promoted to the rank of brigadier general in the Oregon National Guard during a ceremony on Aug. 5, 2023, at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas. Major General Michael E. Stencel, the adjutant general for Oregon, presided over the event.



The ceremony included the traditional military honoring of the promotion of Brig. Gen. Pardy. The official oath of office was administered, and Pardy's children, Emma, Sarra, and Nick Pardy, assisted in pinning on her new rank. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. (Retired) Donna Prigmore presented the general officer flag.



Pardy will be the Assistant Adjutant General Oregon National Guard in her new role. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Mike Stencel said in his speech, "I am happy to be able to preside over this ceremony today. Your judgment, your knowledge, your breadth of experience. But even more importantly, your character makes you abundantly qualify for this promotion."



General Pardy's military career began when she enlisted in the Air Force Reserve in 1984. She joined the Oregon Air National Guard in 1993 and was commissioned through Officer Candidate School in 1998. She has since served in leadership positions, including comptroller, flight commander, and mission support group commander for the 142nd Wing.



Pardy most recently served as the director of staff-air, acting as the senior advisor to the adjutant general on Air National Guard matters. Her military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters and the Air Force Commendation Medal.



The Oregon National Guard congratulates Brig. Gen. Jenifer Pardy on her promotion and wishes her continued success as she assumes her new duties leading in the Oregon National Guard as the assistant adjutant general.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 19:04 Story ID: 451255 Location: CLACKAMAS, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jenifer E. Pardy Promoted to Brigadier General in Oregon National Guard Ceremony, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.