USNS Burlington Arrives in Almirante, Panama

ALMIRANTE, Panama - The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) arrived in Almirante, Panama, Aug. 11, marking the first of many stops throughout the course of the Continuing Promise 2023 mission.



During Burlington’s time in Panama, U.S. Navy and partner nation medical personnel will work together to provide care in community clinics. The vessel recently returned from participating in UNITAS, the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world.



“The Continuing Promise mission provides a great opportunity for us to join forces to provide aid to the citizens of Almirante, Panama,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michael Fleck, officer in charge aboard Burlington. “We are eager to work hand in hand to provide medical support to the local community and continue to foster our strong relationship with the country of Panama.”



The Burlington will be in Almirante, Panama for seven days. During the ship’s time in port, U.S. Navy medical personnel will conduct medical engagements, support reconstruction projects within the city, and host several live performances by the U.S. Fleet Forces Band.



“Our Sailors are jumping at the opportunity to take part in this mission,” stated Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Anthony Davis, senior enlisted leader aboard Burlington. “Being able to provide meaningful medical support to those who need it is not something that you get to do every day, and the Burlington crew is ready to help however they can.”



Burlington is an efficient, lightweight and versatile asset that is able to support Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines in the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) area of responsibility. The ship has the capability to transport a battalion-sized element, up to 1,000 personnel, or 600 tons of cargo at high speeds.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



Learn more about USNAVSO/4th Fleet at https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT.

