Lock operator motivated to do good in wake of Typhoon Mawar

Photo By Leon Roberts | Lock Operator Tony Certeza works Aug. 8, 2023, to lock through the Motor Vessel H.B. Stewart with barges of coal at Old Hickory Lock on the Cumberland River in Old Hickory, Tennessee. He recently returned from a deployment to Guam in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar that devastated his native island in late May. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 11, 2023) – Old Hickory Lock Operator Anthony Certeza recently deployed to Guam in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar, which devastated his native island in late May. He performed home inspections and literally assisted his own parents who lost power and needed his help.



Typhoon Mawar made landfall May 24, 2023. He immediately contacted his supervisor and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Emergency Management team to volunteer his technical services. With complete support and approval, he joined the Corps of Engineers emergency response effort and arrived in Guam June 3, ready to assist.



“What I saw was houses completely destroyed, debris all over the place, and families displaced,” Certeza said. “It’s a different feeling when it is your hometown. I was overwhelmed with emotion when I saw the damage to the island.”



Working as part of a two-person quality assessment inspection team, Certeza gathered information about the condition of homes and structures for the Joint Task Force RISEUP roofing crews. RISEUP is a USACE, DOD temporary, metal roofing program that stands for Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program.



Certeza contributed to more than a thousand roofing inspections, especially on the northern region of the island that sustained a lot of damage. He interacted with residents and determined if homes met the criteria for temporary roofing assistance.



“We completed a form with drawings of the house that included dimensions like depth, height, and width, and took photos of the entire house to complete the process,” Certeza explained.



Certeza grew up in Maina, Guam, from 1974 to 2001. He moved to the United States and in 2004 joined the USACE Nashville District. He would go on to serve in the repair fleet based on the Cumberland River in Old Hickory, Tennessee. In 2017 he began serving as a lock operator at Old Hickory Lock. As a Corps employee, he has volunteered for other deployments over the years because he just wants to do something good for others.



Little did he know he would someday respond to provide aid to his own family. His parents live on a hill in Maina surrounded by his grandparents, uncles, and an aunt. They lost power and had storm debris to manage. After 12-hour shifts during the deployment, Certeza would visit his parents and relatives to make sure power generators were serviced and operating properly, and to make sure they had enough food and water for cooking.



He left Guam July 7 and returned to his wife and kids and work supporting the navigation mission at Old Hickory Lock. But he returned knowing he had given his best to do good and be of service in Guam. And he felt relieved his own family would be ok.



“It’s a humbling feeling to be representing the Corps of Engineers, which allowed me to help and offer my assistance to my island,” Certeza said.



So many Corps employees answer the call when natural disasters strike or to support overseas contingencies. Certeza encourages his fellow employees to consider volunteering to deploy, especially to help those who have lost everything.



“You make a difference in people’s lives during a difficult time,” he said.



The Corps of Engineers supports FEMA mission assignments and serves as the lead agency to respond with public works and engineering support and to coordinate long-term infrastructure recovery. Certeza worked on a USACE temporary roofing planning and response team that performed damage assessments and assisted with mission planning.



As of Aug. 1, USACE has conducted 1,138 home inspections in Guam resulting in DoD partners and contractors installing 537 temporary roofs. The Corps of Engineers is also supporting the island with temporary emergency power, water and wastewater facility assessments, and debris operations.



