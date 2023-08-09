The Best Reunion Yet

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), the second oldest cruiser in the U.S. Navy, served more than 36 years of service and decommissioned in a ceremony at Naval Station San Diego on Aug. 10.



Current and past crewmembers, and even some of the original plankowners, gathered in celebration, remembering the countless accomplishments they achieved during their time served on Mobile Bay.



“So many memories and so many accomplishments were made here during my time aboard,” said Capt. Brandon J. Burkett, the ship’s commanding officer. “Mobile Bay was recently selected as the Carrier strike Group (CSG) 3 Battle Efficiency (E) winner of 2022, and to be selected was a huge honor.”



Mobile Bay was selected a total of 13 times for the CSG 3 Battle “E” Award winner. Mobile Bay served with distinction and received numerous awards including combat action ribbon, joint meritorious unit award, six navy meritorious unit commendations, two national defense ribbons and several more.



“From the yards to workups, underways, repairs, a WESTPAC deployment, RIMPAC 2022 to our return home, PACT Sailors through the Commanding Officer have shown resilience and pride in their work,” said Command Master Chief William Webster. “The ship and the seas tested their rating expertise and the crew always came out on top. I can honestly say every Sailor was professional and made the ship ready to answer whatever mission we were asked to perform.





All the achievements that were accomplished by the crew over the years, have made for countless memories. Gunner’s Mate Third Class Brian Isbell, a retired plankowner, talks about his time supporting Operation Desert Storm at 0200 hours, Jan. 17, 1991.



“I joined one of my best friends, and fellow Gunner’s Mate John Gavette, who was on watch in the aft gun mount, on the fantail,” said Isbell. “We were talking about the inevitable war that was upon us. The ‘what if’s’ went back and forth. Then off near the horizon an orange glow appeared. A second or two later a streak of fire shot out of it and headed into the sky, then turned north. Then another glow appeared, this one much closer. Then another, and another. Seemed like hundreds all around us. It went on for what seemed forever but I’m sure it wasn’t more than a minute. Then over the 1MC, what used to be drill after drill was now for real –‘General Quarters, General Quarters! All hands man your battle stations. Proceed up and forward to starboard, down and aft to port. Set material condition zebra throughout the ship. General Quarters. This is not a drill.’ Game on. This is for real.”



Mobile Bay and her crew launched 22 Tomahawks during Operation Desert Storm and detected and destroyed 38 Iraq Naval vessels while operating in a known minefield, where the lookouts located 13 mines.



“Mobile Bay was the tip of the spear in the Persian Gulf.” Said Isbell. “She was the first ship in her class to circumnavigate the globe.”



MOB or MOBster was a term born from their namesake, The Battle of Mobile Bay during the American Civil War in 1864.



“Every ship has its personality and to be labeled as a MOBster means you’re a part of the Mobile Bay family,” said Burkett.



“I am proud to say I served on the USS Mobile Bay. I will always be a Mobster,” said Isbell.



Although this is his fourth ship he’s been assigned to that decommissioned, Webster stated Mobile Bay is near and dear to his heart.



“Undoubtedly, USS Mobile Bay is the ship I embrace dearest, shipmates I will always remember and consider closest to my salty soul,” said Webster. “It's been an honor and a pleasure to serve alongside the warfighting Sailors onboard and I'm proud to call myself a MOBster.”



As this chapter comes to an end, Mobile Bay and her memories live on in the crew past and present. You can visit Navybuddies.com Crew List - Reunite with old US Navy Buddies (navysite.de) and see all the happy remarks MOBster’s have to say. Here are a few of their remarks.



“Best time of my life. Will never forget Hong Kong,” said Seaman Edward Acevedo.



“I learned a lot of life lessons from you classy people. Love and miss you all,” said Information System Technician 2nd Class Kiel Chavez.



“I was onboard and retired after 20 years in the Navy,” said Operations Specialist 1st Class Randy Snodgrass. “The best crew and friends anyone could ever ask for!”



“Her battle cry will remain just as Admiral Farragut said many years ago, ‘Damn the torpedo’s! Full speed ahead!’” said commanding officer, Capt. Brandon J. Burkett.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 by PO3 Erica Higa