Fort McCoy holds 2023 Wellness Fair; hundreds attend

Photo By Tonya Townsell | A scene of the 2023 Fort McCoy Wellness Fair is shown Aug. 9, 2023, at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Tonya Townsell | A scene of the 2023 Fort McCoy Wellness Fair is shown Aug. 9, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of installation community members stopped and participated in the Wellness Fair in building 905 on post. Participants either participated in a 5k run/2-mile walk or visited dozens of information displays in the business area showcase featuring products and services from local businesses and post agencies. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation organized the event. (Photo by Tonya Townsell/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Hundreds of installation community members stopped and participated in the 2023 Fort McCoy Wellness Fair on Aug. 9 at building 905 on post.



Participants either participated in a 5k run/2-mile walk or visited dozens of information displays in the business area showcase featuring products and services from local businesses and post agencies.



The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (DFMWR) organized the event.



Agencies, vendors, and sponsors promoted spiritual fitness, healthy-diet options, dental health, skin care, heart health, massage therapy, personal safety, drug-and-alcohol-abuse prevention, recreation opportunities, health-insurance options, financial readiness, and more.



Dozens of DFMWR personnel worked behind the scenes to help make the event a success. Planning starts well in advance, said DFMWR Marketing Director Liz Faber.



The 2023 event also included, first, an American Red Cross blood drive.



Door prizes were also handed out. Door prizes are provided by sponsors and sponsorship dollars from corporate partners, DFMWR officials said.



“This was a great event for our community,” Faber said. “It gives our community a chance to see agencies and people who can help build on fitness and wellness, which also helps build resilience.”



And building resilience is good, according to the Army at https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/ard/R2/readyandresilientEnhance.html. At the Army’s Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness, they state, “Resilience is not just about bouncing back from major life challenges; rather, resilience means you can manage the daily stressors of life, like a difficult day at work, a tough conversation with a friend or loved one, or a failure or setback in your career. It is about the ability to capitalize on opportunity — to take calculated risks because we are not afraid of failure. Only then, can we truly flourish, be the best version of ourselves and reach our potential.”



Events like the Wellness Fair, Faber said, can help people find the resources they need to flourish.



For more information about DFMWR and related activities in the future, go online to mccoy.armymwr.com.



(The Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation contributed to this article.)