Noise Advisory – NAS Pax River Conducting Nighttime Flights over Communities in Pennsylvania, West Virginia

Residents of The Woods community of West Virginia, and the surrounding areas of Letterkenny, Pennsylvania and Berkley Springs, West Virginia are advised that nighttime flights are scheduled to take place in that vicinity Aug. 15 through Sept. 29, 2023 from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.



In an effort to lessen the disturbance of these missions, pilots have been instructed to fly the lowest altitude portion of their flights prior to midnight, when possible.



Residents are advised that a multitude of factors that could shift the scheduling and execution of these flights, which are always conducted in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration and Navy regulations.



NAS Patuxent River appreciates the patience of residents in these communities and will continue to take precautions to lessen the impact of flight operations on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.

