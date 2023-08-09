NHHC Announces Recipients of 2022-2023 Naval Museum Excellence Awards

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD – Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) announced the recipients of the 2022-2023 Museum Excellence Awards, Aug. 11, 2023.



The annual awards program recognizes non-federal organizations, including museums and individuals, for incorporating the history and heritage of the United States Navy into their publications, documents, and artifacts at their facilities. Applicants are assessed on their ability to encourage and publicize scholarly materials or lectures that depict the Navy’s history and heritage and on the organization’s ability to preserve and maintain artifacts on loan from the Navy.



The winners of NHHC’s 2022-2023 Museum Excellence Awards include:

• History and Heritage Excellence Pennant:

o Stockton Maritime Museum



• Maintenance Excellence Pennant:

o USS HORNET Sea, Air and Space Museum

o Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum

o Independence Seaport Museum



• Curatorial Excellence Pennant:

o USS HORNET Sea, Air and Space Museum



“The tireless efforts of these organizations in the preservation of Ships and artifacts, as well as their education of the public about the vast and storied history and heritage of the United States Navy deserve recognition,” said NHHC Director Samuel Cox. “Their dedication honors the brave men and women who have served, and is crucial to our ability to continue to educate future generations.”



The History and Heritage Excellence Pennant is presented to an organization for outstanding overall achievement in its operations, to include, curation

/conservation, exhibitory, and Navy history education to the public.

The Maintenance Excellence Pennant is presented to an organization that has demonstrated outstanding improvement of the condition of an artifact over the past year.



The Curatorial Excellence Pennant is awarded to an organization that has achieved excellence in the curation of the collections in its care, including maintaining and interpreting Navy artifacts on loan from NHHC.



The 2022-2023 Museum Excellence Award recipients will be presented with a plaque and pennant commemorating their achievement, on Sept. 21, during the annual meeting of the Historic Naval Ships Association in Albany, New York, aboard museum ship, USS SLATER.



For additional information on the Museum Excellence Awards, visit: https://www.history.navy.mil/content/history/nhhc/get-involved/nhhc-awards-program.html



NHHC, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for preserving, analyzing, and disseminating U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique and enduring contributions through our nation's history and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services. NHHC comprises many activities, including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, ten museums, USS Constitution repair facility, and the historic ship Nautilus.



For more news from NHHC, visit www.history.navy.mil.

