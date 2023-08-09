Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Story: Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy, Part III

    Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | An F-35A Lightning II with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An F-35A Lightning II with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Madison flies July 27, 2023, over Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The flyover the airport was a practice training run for a nearby airshow in Wisconsin.

    According to its Air Force fact sheet, the F-35, is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter, and it will replace the Air Force’s aging fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs.

    The F-35 is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g-capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion, and unprecedented situational awareness.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 14:53
    Story ID: 451218
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 42
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy, Part III, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 supports airshow 'dress rehearsal' event at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    training
    Fort McCoy
    F-35A Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT