NRC Seeks Nation’s Top Talent at USA Triathlon Nationals

MILWAUKEE – Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) hosted a Navy Warrior Challenge and Dive Navy booth at the USA Triathlon Nationals, Aug. 3-6. The USA Triathlon Nationals featured more than 6,000 athletes, ranging in ages from seven to over 60, competing to become the USA Triathlon National Champion.

“The swimming, the running, the endurance, the mental toughness aspect of it. A lot of the things fall hand-in-hand and they all convert from one to the other,” said Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Aaron Drawenek about the similarities shared between Naval Special Warfare personnel and triathletes. “Obviously it takes a lot of mental fortitude to push through a triathlon, as it would for any of the Naval Special Warfare programs.”

NRC used a variety of assets in order to gain the attention of these high performing prospects. A Navy Advanced Explosive Ordnance Disposal Robotic System (AEODRS) was used to give out smaller recruiting aids like stickers and pamphlets. Alongside the AEODRS, visitors were able to don a 70-pound Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) bomb suit and helmet. The setup also included, arguably, the most popular feature; a pull-up bar.

“I saw the pull-up challenge and I thought that I could do pretty well,” said Dalton Miner, a triathlete from the Michigan State Triathlon Team. “20 pull-ups was the top spot and 12 got me a prize. I am pretty confident I can do 12 pull-ups so I thought I could push for 20. I ended up getting 19.”

Participants were asked to text either Diver or SWCC to 764764 to participate in the Naval Special Warfare Warrior Challenge Pull Up event. This would prompt a survey being sent to the participant allowing the recruiters to gather qualifying leads based upon the participant’s responses. As participants completed the survey, this also allowed the opportunity for the Sailors to teach the public about the Navy’s many programs and opportunities.

Participants were able to earn different recruiting aids based upon the number of pull-ups completed. 12 repetitions earned them a Navy-branded water bottle while 20 earned them a Naval Special Warfare Warrior Challenge t-shirt. Participants were also competing to have the highest score on the leaderboard at the end of the day.

“The pull-up bar just brings in a bunch of people, people that are ready to compete against each other and show off their physical fitness,” said Master Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician (EODCM) Javier Gamez. “Once you get somebody up on the pull up bar, it draws more people in and they start cheering on the participant. Then they’ll bring people later on, and they’re like, ‘hey can you beat my record.’ It creates a kind of chain reaction and people keep coming back.”

“I don’t think a lot of people really understand what it takes to be a part of Naval Special Warfare and when they see the pull-ups and they talk to us they kind of get a better idea of something they might not be educated on,” said Drawenek. “It creates awareness for all of our programs.”

Gamez echoed that statement. “It’s great to be here to advertise the Warrior Challenge but also to advertise all of our Naval opportunities; our nuclear programs, ROTC [Reserve Officers' Training Corps] and everything else that we want the best people for in the Navy,” said Gamez.

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 15:05 Story ID: 451217 Location: MILWAUKEE, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NRC Seeks Nation’s Top Talent at USA Triathlon Nationals, by PO2 Cody Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.