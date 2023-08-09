Recently, Air Force Global Strike Command celebrated the first land acquisition and closing for the new Sentinel Program in Cheyenne, Wyoming. AFGSC partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and their Omaha District’s Sentinel real estate team who acted as the purchasing agents.



This event included Richard Novotny, trustee of the Carol A. Novotny Residuary Trust; Paige Staroscik, Omaha District senior realty specialist; and Vince Crowdy, Omaha District senior realty specialist and notary.



Originally called the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, or GBSD, in the early stages of its development, the LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) weapon system is the most cost-effective option for maintaining a safe, secure, and effective land-based leg of the nuclear triad that also extends its capabilities through 2075.



With nuclear deterrence being the #1 priority mission for the Department of Defense, the U.S. Air Force plans to use the LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM as a replacement to the aging LGM-30 Minuteman III ICBM, which have currently been in service for more than 50 years in Air Force missile fields at F.E. Warren Air Force Base (AFB), Wyoming; Malmstrom AFB, Montana; and Minot AFB, North Dakota.



More information about the Sentinel Program: https://www.afgsc.af.mil/Sentinel-GBSD/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 11:03 Story ID: 451192 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFGSC, USACE Celebrate Sentinel Program Milestone, by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.