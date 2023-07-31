Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force – Red Hill Updates Defueling Dashboard; Repacking Set to Begin August 28

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Nikolai Degenhardt 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    HONOLULU – Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) released an updated defueling dashboard today on its website and mobile app, and pending regulatory approval, intends to commence repacking operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) August 28.

    Repacking involves filling the pipelines with fuel to remove air in preparation for the gravity-based defueling of the main underground storage tanks at the RHBFSF, which is set to begin Oct 16.

    A motion graphic describing repacking can be viewed on the defueling dashboard or at dvidshub.net/video/884474/repacking-motion-graphic.

    For more information about JTF-RH, visit https://www.pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or downloads the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 18:14
    Story ID: 451153
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force – Red Hill Updates Defueling Dashboard; Repacking Set to Begin August 28, by 1LT Nikolai Degenhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defueling
    JTF RH
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT