Eastern Sector Welcomes New SEA

North Chicago, Ill – Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Kenemore accepted responsibility as the new senior enlisted advisor (SEA) of Eastern Sector, USMEPCOM, succeeding Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Page during a change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 10 at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Illinois.



Page took command of Eastern Sector in September 2019. During his 27-year career, he also served as SEA of El Paso MEPS. USMEPCOM served as his last duty station before retirement.



“A thousand words can’t describe all the emotions that I feel right now knowing that this will be my last time in uniform as an active-duty Airman,” said Page. “If I could pick just one of them to best sum it all up, I would simply say gratitude. USMEPCOM family, I could not be more grateful for the past four years. Thank you for allowing me to serve on your team. I am so excited for USMEPCOM’s new leadership. I truly believe this is the best triad of SEAs USMEPCOM has ever seen.”



Army Col. Janelle Kutter, Eastern Sector commander, shared her excitement for the future of Eastern Sector’s leadership.



“We are all very vital in the Accessions mission. We must continue with tradition, and I am so proud and honored to have chief Kenemore join our team. I am so grateful you [Kenemore] have chosen to serve with us,” said Kutter.



Kenemore enlisted at Chicago MEPS in 1998 and is happy to return to the area. Although he has not served previously at USMEPCOM, he is excited to bring a fresh perspective while serving in the SEA role and helping serve the USMEPCOM mission.



“As the gate keeper of high standards, USMEPCOM has an incredibly important mission to build our nation’s might and ensure only the best come through Freedom’s Front Door,” said Kenemore “I am truly humbled and honored to be a part of the USMEPCOM and Eastern Sector teams, and I look forward to working with you all in the mission for the security of our nation.”