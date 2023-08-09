Safeguarding the Bearing: Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Dutch Harbor, Alaska

Dutch Harbor, known for its rich maritime history and thriving fishing industry, is home to the unsung heroes in the realm of marine safety - the Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Dutch Harbor (MSDDH). Nestled in the heart of Alaska's Aleutian Islands, this dedicated team of 7 Coast Guardsmen play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and security of both fishermen and the surrounding marine environment.



Led by Lt. Tyler Justus, MSDDH is an isolated duty detachment and the only Coast Guard presence for maritime issues within 600 miles of a major shipping route and is traversed by over 8,000 deep draft vessels a year. The crewmembers of MSDDH diligently work to prevent accidents, enforce regulations, and respond to emergencies in one of the nation's busiest fishing ports.



“For such a small group we have a tremendous amount of responsibility out here, which is to protect and preserve the lives and livelihoods of those at sea and to safeguard the fragile ecosystem upon which the region depends,” said Justus.



One of the detachment's primary responsibilities is overseeing safety inspections of commercial fishing vessels. The team checks each vessel's equipment, ensuring compliance with Coast Guard safety standards.



“We inspect safety equipment and emergency procedures to ensure fishing vessels are compliant with regulations and policies before they get underway,” said Petty Officer Second Class Mason Couch, a marine science technician at MSDDH. “Safety is our number one priority out here and we work as efficiently as possible to get the commercial fisherman out to sea as soon as we can.”



Another critical aspect of their work involves responding to marine incidents and enforcing environmental regulations. Whether it's a distress call from a stranded vessel or an oil spill that threatens the delicate marine ecosystem, the detachment stands ready to act swiftly and decisively.



In 2022, the MSDDH crew conducted 63 facility inspections, 46 foreign vessel inspections, 119 commercial fishing vessel inspections and responded to 24 marine casualties and 26 pollution cases.



“We work closely with our local and state partner agencies with most cases that arise on or around the island,” said Justus. “Being in such a small community, we all rely upon each other's expertise in the different fields that are here in Dutch Harbor.”



Away from their Coast Guard duties, the detachment actively engages in outreach and education programs within the local community. They conduct training sessions and workshops to educate fishermen and younger children on best practices, emergency procedures, and the importance of environmental stewardship. By fostering a culture of safety and environmental consciousness, the detachment strives to create a safer and more sustainable fishing industry.



"We volunteer as much as we can and do our best to interact with the Dutch Harbor community," said Justus. “In years past, MSDDH crewmembers have held classes for the Kids Don't Float program at Camp Qungaayux and have held nonverbal communication classes using signal flags for local and foreign fishermen. I plan to keep those traditions going for the year that my crew and I are here.”



As the sole Coast Guard unit on the Aleutian Islands, MSDDH also provides support to deployed Coast Guard cutters and helicopters facilitating personnel transfers and delivering essential parts.



“Whether it’s helicopter parts, cutter parts, or personnel, we do what we can to help out,” said Justus. “We try to make it as comfortable as possible for new crewmembers or for people passing through Dutch Harbor.”



The crewmembers of Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Dutch Harbor's dedication and commitment to their mission have not gone unnoticed. Their efforts have earned them the respect and gratitude of the local fishing community, environmental organizations, and government agencies alike.



“The Marine Safety Detachment Dutch Harbor crew has been nothing but great to me in the two years that I’ve been here,” said George Dominguez, Port Director, U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection. “I know that I can count on them for any Coast Guard questions that I have and when we work alongside each other on cases and inspections we are a great team.”



“This unit has been successful since its beginning in 1996 and we plan on keeping that tradition going,” said Justus.

