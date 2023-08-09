Balancing military dedication and family bonds

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Sometimes military events can turn into family reunions.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Krott, a native of Muhlenberg Township, has been in the Pennsylvania National Guard for over 15 years.



Krott has held many positions in different units during his service, but his time working with CH-47 Chinook helicopters began in 2012 as a crew chief. A few years after his time as crew chief, he became a flight engineer.



“Crew chiefs and flight engineers are somewhat different in the 47 community," said Krott. "A lot more is expected from a flight engineer since we can maintain the back of the aircraft ourselves where a crew chief cannot.”



After years developing his skills, he deployed to Afghanistan in 2019 with Bravo Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade and returned in 2020. Upon his return, he joined Delta Company, 2-104th GSAB as a training non-commissioned officer.



With countless hours of training and deployments, having the support of your family is critical. Krott is lucky enough to have an incredible support system.



“My family comes to every event they possibly can! They are extremely proud to have me serving in the Pennsylvania Guard and love the Chinook as much as I do," said Krott. "My wife, son, parents, wife’s parents, wife’s grandparents and a few cousins all came out to see us!”



His son may be the biggest fan of his work.



“My son loves anything that flies and absolutely loves the Chinook. I think he just likes to run through the cabin. He loves to play with my old Army men and tanks from when I was kid.”



His most recent community event, National Night Out, happened to be in his hometown, so he volunteered to be a part of the crew that landed there. This is not the first community event he has taken part in.



“Events in any community are my favorite to attend but of course it is way cooler to land in your own childhood community,” said Krott. “I did a display at my old high school in March but just doing anything to support the community and let them see these awesome machines we use.”



Krott has a difficult job that requires a lot of training and dedication, but he has nothing but good things to say about his time in.



“The [Pennsylvania National] Guard gave me that sense of direction and motivation all while opening tons of doors for me. Most importantly it as given me the ability to support my small but very important family.”

