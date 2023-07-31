The Mississippi River Commission will host two public hearings next week

Courtesy Photo | The Mississippi River Commission will host two public hearings in St. Louis and Cape...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Mississippi River Commission will host two public hearings in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau onboard the Motor Vessel Mississippi as part of their low-water inspection trip. The meetings will be held August 17 at the St. Louis Riverfront and August 18 at the Cape Girardeau Riverfront in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Both begin at 9 a.m. see less | View Image Page

ST. LOUIS - The Mississippi River Commission will host two public hearings in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau onboard the Motor Vessel Mississippi as part of their low-water inspection trip.



The meetings will be held August 17 at the St. Louis Riverfront and August 18 at the Cape Girardeau Riverfront in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Both begin at 9 a.m.



Brigadier General Kimberly A. Peeples, Mississippi River Commission president designee and the newest commanding general of the Mississippi River Division, will host these meetings.



As Commission president, Peeples’ duties include the recommendation of sustainable management and development of water related resources to the Nation’s benefits via policy, flood control, navigation, and environmental improvements along the Mississippi River.



The meetings, which begin along the Upper Mississippi River in Burlington, Iowa, are all open to the public. Peeples will present a summary report on national and regional issues affecting the Corps’ and Commission’s programs on the Mississippi River and its tributaries.



Brig. Gen. Geoff Van Epps, MRC Commissioner and division commander of the Corps’ Northwestern Division, will provide an update on the Missouri River Annual Operating Plan during the St. Louis public meeting.



Local organizations and members of the public will have the opportunity to address the Commission on any issue affecting the programs or projects of the Commission and the Corps. Testimony for the record will be accepted until 5 p.m., on Aug. 25.



For more information, contact the MRC administrative officer at 601-634-5768 or email contact-MRC@usace.army.mil.



Established by Congress in 1879, the MRC is headquartered in Vicksburg. It provides water resources engineering direction and policy advice to the Administration, Congress, and the Army. In its current capacity, the MRC is charged with prosecuting the Mississippi River and Tributaries project that was authorized through the historic Flood Control Act of 1928.