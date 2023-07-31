U.S. Air Force Defenders from the 51st Security Forces Squadron were chosen to represent the 51st Fighter Wing and compete in the 2023 Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam.



The ACSA pits the best security forces members across the Pacific region to compete in a series of challenges designed to test knowledge, skills and teamwork. During the span of one week, teams will be tested in hand-to-hand combatives, marksmanship, range estimation, physical fitness and land navigation through jungle terrain.



One of the Defenders from Team Osan, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Josiah Griggs, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, participated In the 2022 ASCA and is excited to compete once again this year.



“They pick a five-man team from each base under the Pacific Air Forces to represent their unit,” said Griggs. “[These Defenders] are considered top-tier when it comes to physical marksmanship, mental and physical stability, training hard, boots on the ground and getting the work done.”



Teamwork is an important aspect of the ACSA. Building off of strengths and improving communication are key to attending and scoring high during the competition.



“I'm confident in our team because everyone's physically fit and everyone's wanting to push each other to be the best we can be,” said Griggs. “I enjoy being around my teammates because of their dedication to improvement and bettering themselves.



“People can see a lot of growth within themselves if they're working within a team,” he concluded. “Being around motivated people is something I love to be around within our career field and right now it gives me more confidence going into this challenge.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 03:18 Story ID: 451078 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aiming for Excellence: Defenders prepare for PACAF competition, by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.