NAS Pensacola Sailor Selected as CNIC Shore-based Launch and Recovery Equipment Technician of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class (AW) Alicia Coleman, a native of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class (AW) Alicia Coleman, a native of Hiram, Georgia, was recognized as the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Shore-Based Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (ALRE) Technician of the Year during an awards dinner in Virginia Beach, Virginia, July 27. see less | View Image Page

By Ens. Cristina Francesconi, Naval Air Station Pensacola public affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – A Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Sailor was recognized as the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Shore-based Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (ALRE) Technician of the Year during the Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Association Awards Dinner ceremony July 27 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class (AW) Alicia Coleman, a native of Hiram, Georgia, and currently assigned as the NAS Pensacola Arresting Gear Leading Petty Officer, was recognized as the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Shore-Based Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (ALRE) Technician of the Year during the dinner, an accomplishment NAS Pensacola Arresting Gear/Salvage Officer Lt. Jorge Pavon said is indicative of the work being done at the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation.’



“Any time an NAS Pensacola Sailor is recognized for their hard work and dedication it magnifies the great work being done here,” Pavon said. “Being selected as the best from all shore-based installations in the Navy is an enormous honor for Coleman, and is a testament to her devotion to the profession, the Navy and to NAS Pensacola.”



Coleman, a native of Hiram, Georgia, oversees 30 Sailors in the maintenance and operation of 12 arresting gear engines, and the response to potential aircraft landing emergencies. In addition to overseeing numerous maintenance actions on the installation’s arresting gear, Pavon said Coleman’s leadership and experience directly contributed to equipment availability, leading to thousands of mishap-free flight hours and 11 successful aircraft arrestments.



Pavon added that Coleman’s leadership was instrumental in NAS Pensacola’s successful completion of annual administrative inspections, including the CNIC Safety Naval Air Training and Operations Procedures Standardization (NATOPS) inspection as well as the week-long inspection Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Carrier Air Field Support Unit (CAFSU).



“A good AB is faced with challenges on a day-to-day basis,” Pavon said. “No day is the same when dealing with equipment. Coleman is quick on her feet, innovative and leads from the front. She’s not only firm but fair, compassionate before she leads, because she knows how to follow. The NAS Pensacola Arresting Gear division – and the command and Navy itself – are better for her efforts, and she’s ensuring the AB’s she leads will become integral to the AB community and U.S. Navy efforts around the world.”



NAS Pensacola, referred to as the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation,’ is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).