U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Completes Stabilization of Grand River West Bank in Painesville

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and its contractor, Warrensville Heights-based Nerone and Sons, Inc., have completed repairs to stabilize the west bank of the Grand River.



Repairs to the bank provide long-lasting protection from erosion which threatened public utilities, residents' access to their historic homes along Bank Street, and the environmental health of the river below.



“Keeping people, homes, infrastructure, and the environment safe is something we’re incredibly proud to do,” said Lt. Col. Colby Krug, USACE Buffalo District commander. “Through successful partnership with the City of Painesville, and using the vast experience of the Army Corps’ technical experts, we were able to complete this challenging project quickly and effectively.”



“The Bank Street Retaining Wall project is a great example of local government and the Army Corps of Engineers working together for the greater good. This section of Bank Street is now stable and our many historic homes in the area can rest easy. We want to thank the Army Corps of Engineers for taking on this important project,” said Doug Lewis, Painesville city manager.



The $3.86 million project included construction of an anchored steel sheet pile wall along approximately 325 linear feet of steep riverbank from March 2023 through July 31, 2023. The overall cost was shared 65% federal (USACE) and 35% non-federal (City of Painesville), with the federal share fully funded by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.



USACE Buffalo District completed the project under its Continuing Authorities Program, Section 14 for Streambank and Shoreline Erosion Protection (Flood Control Act 1946, as amended). The program authorizes USACE to develop and construct streambank and shoreline protection projects to protect endangered highways, highway bridge approaches, public works facilities such as water and sewer lines, churches, and public and private nonprofit public facilities.



Photos and video of the completed repair and project construction are available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720304431637.



