NAVFAC EURAFCENT Recognizes Civilians of the Year

NAPLES, Italy – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) recognized its 2022 Civilian Employees of the Year during a ceremony aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Aug. 3.

Salvatore Romano, from Public Works Department (PWD) Sigonella, Italy, was named the Junior Civilian of the Year. Jose Hernandez, from PWD Rota, Spain, was named the Senior Civilian of the Year. Luigi Falco, Facilities, Maintenance & Services Lead Forman at the PWD Naples, was named the Supervisor Civilian of the Year.

The NAVFAC EURAFCENT recognition program distinguishes individuals whose have made significant positive contributions to NAVFAC EURAFCENT, the Department of Navy and supported commands.

“It is important to recognize the Civilians of the Year because accountable performance is a critical aspect of a successful, thriving organization,” Capt. Joe Harder III, NAVFAC EURAFCENT commanding officer said. “Through hard work and dedication, these civilians continually demonstrate their commitment to the NAVFAC team and the Navy as a whole. Their selection reflects a spirit of excellence and I am proud to have them on the NAVFAC team.”

Romano was recognized for his performance as a Low Voltage Electrician at PWD Sigonella where he was the lead in resolving multiple discrepancies, including restoing power for Waste Water Plan assets, and executing electrical upgrades to restore One-Net for the Transient Flight Squadron.

"It's a pleasure for me to receive this award, especially because this means that the effort that we put in our work activities to support the mission is recognized and appreciated,” Romano said. “I want to thank the shop's personnel because this award is the results of a great teamwork."

Falco was recognized for his performance as the Facilities, Maintenance & Services Lead Foreman at PWD Naples were his leadership proved critical during an unplanned base-wide power outage. He swiftly directed personnel with technical precision and led multiple teams to verify power service and initiate backup power for the base’s critical facilities.

"It's a pleasure for me to receive this award," said Falco. "This award is the result of great teamwork."

Hernandez was recognized for his performance as the Senior Project Manager for the Expeditionary Business Line where he completed more than $30M worth of humanitarian assistance projects in more than 12 countries, travelling to project sites and coordinating all logistics directly with U.S. European Command and U.S. Embassy staff.

Hernandez said, “This award is very important to me and to the entire Expeditionary Directorate team, of which I only aspire to be a worthy representative.”