AFRC's premier Cyberspace Wing welcomes 10 AF commander

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-Lackland, Texas – Brig. Gen. Regina Sabric, 10th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Bluto, 10th Air Force command chief, were welcomed by Col. Silas Darden, 960th Cyberspace Wing (CW) commander, and additional 960 CW leadership at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on Aug. 6, 2023.



The 960th CW, activated on Nov. 18, 2018 under the Air Force Reserve Command and 10th Air Force, is an operational mission partner under USCYBERCOM and Air Combat Command in unison with 16th Air Force, Air Forces Cyber. As the wing approaches its 5th anniversary, it continues to leverage the specialized expertise of its Citizen Airmen who bring innovative industry skills to engage in the fast-paced, multi-domain theater of cyberspace.



“We were pleased to have hosted the general during her visit,” said Col. Silas Darden, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander. “It was a great opportunity to revisit priorities on the health of the cyberspace reserves as well as showcase the diversity of the workforce and skillsets present in the organization.”



The 960th CW is the first and only cyberspace wing in the Air Force Reserve Command, comprised of 17 direct-reporting units and more than 1,300 personnel in ten Air Force Specialty Codes. The missions of these units encompass full-spectrum cyber-operations: combat communications; command and control of all cyber activities, which includes defensive cyber-operations, DCO – Response Actions, and Department of Defense Information Network Operations across Air Force, joint and partner networks; cyber defense analysis; Initial Qualifications Training for cyber operations across six weapons and dynamic support to authorized Offensive Cyber Operations.

