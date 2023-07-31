Give the Gift of Life this Summer by Donating Blood

Summer is the time to give back to those who need blood most in order to combat the reduction in donations that comes during these warmer months.



The Armed Services Blood Program is urging donors to step up and donate blood this summer. The ASBP provides lifesaving blood products to service members, their families, retirees, and veterans worldwide. By donating this summer, you can help ensure blood is available when it’s needed most.



The need for blood never takes a vacation. During the summer, blood banks across the country tend to experience a significant decline in supply. Travel, vacations, a permanent change of station, and other summer activities are reasons that donors don’t give on the same regular basis they normally would.



“Military readiness cannot be achieved without sufficient blood products, and because most of these products have a limited shelf life, it is vital that donations are consistent to sustain the supply. We typically experience a decline in donations every summer, however, the need for this lifesaving resource remains unchanged no matter the time of year. It’s not only important for donors to step up and donate this summer; it's also important that they donate year-round,” explained U.S. Navy Captain Leslie Riggs, ASBP Division Chief.



The ASBP is the official blood program of the U.S. military, with a mission to provide quality products and support worldwide to military operations. The only way to know your donation will go to the military community is by donating with the ASBP. Individuals frequently need multiple units of blood, and blood donors, many who commit to regularly giving, are the heart of the ASBP.



The Need for Blood



Blood is needed to treat cancer patients, for surgical patients, battlefield injuries, and more. A leukemia patient undergoing treatment can require eight units of platelets on a daily basis. A trauma victim can need 40 or more units of blood. Right now, more donors are needed so the ASBP can collect, process, sort, transport, and distribute blood products for our military community worldwide, whenever, and wherever needed.



“Blood donations are essential for our military medical professionals to provide lifesaving care for our service members, veterans, and their families. We encourage everyone who is eligible to donate blood this summer. If you are unsure if you’re eligible to donate, contact your local ASBP blood donor center,” shared U.S. Army Colonel Christopher Evans, director of the Army Blood Program.



More people are eligible to donate in 2023 than in recent history thanks to recent changes by the Food and Drug Administration to certain deferrals (restrictions) affecting those who were once deferred for geographic risk factors related to Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, commonly referred to as “Mad Cow” disease. These individuals may now be eligible to donate, provided they meet all other eligibility requirements.



To schedule an appointment to donate with the ASBP, visit health.mil/militaryblood today. Your potentially lifesaving donation will help combat the decline in supply during the summer and directly contribute to military readiness.



About the Armed Services Blood Program



Since 1962, the Armed Services Blood Program is the official blood program of the United States military. Our mission is to provide quality blood products and support to military health care operations worldwide; from the battlefield to the local hospital, whenever and wherever needed. The ASBP collects, processes, stores, transports, and distributes blood products to service members, their families, retirees and veterans in peace and war. In an ASBP Enterprise view – Military Health Affairs, Defense Health Agency, Service Blood Programs and Combatant Commands – we operate under common goals, metrics, procedures, and work together to shape the future.



The ASBP is one of four organizations tasked with providing a safe blood supply to the nation. Our program also works closely with our civilian counterparts in times of need to maximize the availability of this national treasure.



To find out more about the ASBP or schedule an appointment to donate, please visit health.mil/militaryblood. To interact directly with ASBP staff members or get the latest news, follow us @militaryblood on Facebook and Twitter, and @usmilitaryblood on Instagram.

