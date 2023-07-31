403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Yu, Pae Hyon - Army Field Support Battalion-Northeast Asia

Mr. Yu has constantly demonstrated exceptional performance in his role as a budget analyst. His tireless efforts to ensure a job well done is easily visible in his daily duties overseeing the Government Purchase Card, Purchase Requisition/Purchase Order process and Defense Travel System for the local nation employees.

Mr. Yu is also extremely organized and focused on constantly learning while he supports his teammates and the command efficiently and effectively. He takes the initiative to figure out what areas need his support. When the staff requests his assistance, he goes above and beyond the call of duty in pursuing excellence. For example, when the organization was short staffed, he took on extra work and was willing to extend his area of responsibilities to keep our team moving forward.

He receives constant positive feedbacks from customers which marks him as an outstanding employee. He is a fantastic analyst and an esteemed team member who truly deserves to be recognized.

Hometown:



Chun Chon-si, is in Gangwon state, South Korea. It is an hour and a half drive north of Seoul and is a popular destination among East Asian tourists.



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army:



For the past 41 years, and time went by in a flash. I decided it would be best to use that time working.



What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military:



I worked at Camp Page in Chun Chon, South Korea, as a supply technician where I had full responsibility for accurately accounting for War Reserve Stocks during cyclic inventories, special inventories and during issue monitoring, receipt, storage relocation. I was with them from 1982 until the unit was permanently closed in 2005. I was reassigned to my current location at Camp Carroll, South Korea, and have been here since.



Tell us about your job and what you do:



I serve as a budget analyst with the Army Field Support Battalion-Northeast Asia (AFSBn-NEA), performing a multitude of budget execution transactions in the General Fund Enterprise Business System and Global Combat Support System - Army to sustain the Battalion’s budget and financial readiness. I monitor, prepare, and analyze all budget reports, execution reviews, and current year budget trends.



How long have you been in this position?



I have been in this position for 18 years and 4 months.



What other duties are you responsible for?



I am the primary GPC point of contact, and I track expenditures and analyze the obligations. I also use GCSS-A to create customer fund codes for organic and customer supplies, as well as running the daily supply request that generates a purchase requisition for an approval/release strategy report. I am also responsible for processing temporary duty requests for local national employees.



What are some of your accomplishments while at AFSBn-NEA?



As a primary point of contact for GPC functions, I always verify supporting documents, funding availability, the line of accounting and purpose of a purchase request. During a GPC audit, the auditor found that I was in 100 percent compliance.



What is the best thing about working at AFSBn-NEA?



The command’s culture with open door policy and focus on how employees are treated. Also, working with a variety of skillful employees and their willingness to share their knowledge and skills make me feel AFSBn-NEA is the best place to work.



What do you like to do in your free time?



I love to work out and go fishing near my home during my free time.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?



People would be shocked to find out I am a great cook. Hope I can surprise them someday soon!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.06.2023 23:13 Story ID: 450812 Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Yu, Pae Hyon - Army Field Support Battalion-Northeast Asia, by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.