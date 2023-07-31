FSS Assumption of Command

Photo By Airman Justin Moore | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Holly Cirelli and her sister Amy Christofferson share a...... read more read more Photo By Airman Justin Moore | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Holly Cirelli and her sister Amy Christofferson share a FaceTime moment with their dad after an assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana Aug. 6, 2023. Cirelli took command of the 307th Force Support squadron, a 90-member unit providing vital mission support through wing communications support, sustainment services, force development, manpower, and personnel services. ( U.S Air Force Photo by A1C Justin Moore) see less | View Image Page

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La.—Lt. Col. Holly Cirelli assumed command of the 307th Force Support Squadron during a ceremony here on Aug. 6, 2023.



Cirelli comes to the 307th FSS after serving as the Chief of Promotions, Evaluations, and Fitness Policy at Headquarters Air Force since 2018.



She gained her commission in 2001 from the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at Weber State University. Before she transitioned to the Air Force Reserve, she served on active duty for 11 years.



Cirelli addressed the 307th FSS for the first time during the ceremony.



“I am very honored and humbled to be here,” Cirelli said, “I look forward to working with you every day and serving with you, and I promise that I will give you my very best”



During the ceremony, Col. Jeremy Moore, 307th Mission Support Group commander, stated Cirelli’s perspective and experience make her uniquely qualified for this command position.



“Not only does she bring 20 years of experience as a Force Support officer at the squadron and headquarters level, it’s the perspective of strategic change that makes her uniquely qualified for this position, right here right now, when change is imminent,” said Moore.



Cirelli thanked all her supporters and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to join the bomber community.



“It’s the people that make the organization amazing,” she said. “And me my husband and my children are so grateful to be able to become a part of this family.”