Just Landed: August 2023 Newcomers

The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Airlift Wing:
Col. Michael Bennett – Deputy Commander
908th Maintenance Group:
Senior Airman Holly Crosson – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
Airman 1st Class Crystal Alexander – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Airman 1st Class Zachery Maxwell – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Staff Sgt. Cody Pittman – 908th Security Forces Squadron
Staff Sgt. Carlos Rodriguez – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Airman 1st Class Leslie Simmons – 908th Force Support Squadron
Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Smith – 25 APS
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Senior Airman Deandra Owens
Airman 1st Class Amber Thomas
