    Just Landed: August 2023 Newcomers

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Airlift Wing:
    Col. Michael Bennett – Deputy Commander

    908th Maintenance Group:
    Senior Airman Holly Crosson – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Airman 1st Class Crystal Alexander – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Zachery Maxwell – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Cody Pittman – 908th Security Forces Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Carlos Rodriguez – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Leslie Simmons – 908th Force Support Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Smith – 25 APS

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Senior Airman Deandra Owens
    Airman 1st Class Amber Thomas

    Date Posted: 08.06.2023
    Story ID: 450794
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    This work, Just Landed: August 2023 Newcomers, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

