1-187 Conducts Mortar Table Qualifications

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment “Leader Rakkasan,” 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasans,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducted mortar table qualifications during Operation Lethal Eagle III, Fort Campbell, Ky., August 4, 2023.

As part of the mortar table training, the Soldiers practiced aligning their sights with their cannons, also known as boar-sighting, direct lay and direct alignment. Soldiers also got to practice firing at night.

Staff Sgt. Mysson Harrel, an indirect fire infantryman with 1-187, said that he hopes to be able to provide mentorship to his squad throughout Operation Lethal Eagle III, and says that while they are practicing new exercises and techniques is a perfect time to make sure they are proficiently trained in their skills and roles.

“My biggest goal for this training is to mentor my squad leader,” said Harrel. “I’m in the back and he is the one actually with the men during the fire missions.”

Pfc. Justin Kontz, who is also an indirect fire infantryman with 1-187, said that he enjoys the camaraderie and experiences he gains while training with his fellow Soldiers. To him, being out in the field is a good way to make memories and bonds.

“I like being out here with everybody,” said Kontz. “Everyone’s out here doing the same things together and we’re all enduring the suck together.”

Kontz also said that Operation Lethal Eagle III is a good way to experience training that can only be done in a field environment. He enjoys being able to try new exercises, like firing different rounds or at night, both of which he got to do throughout the past few days.

Both Kontz and Harrel said this is their first time being a part of Operation Lethal Eagle and that they are excited to experience it.

Harre also said that he has experienced different types of training with other units and is eager to see how Operation Lethal Eagle compares to the other exercises he’s been a part of like National Training Center and Yakima rotations.

“I don’t know how Operation Lethal Eagle will compare to those yet, but we’ll see over the next couple of weeks,” said Harrel.

Kontz also said that he can’t wait to see how the rest of the exercise turns out. He is excited to learn and experience every part of OLE III.

“I’m really excited to be out here,” Kontz said. “We don’t really get to shoot rounds like this unless it’s for big training events, so I think it’ll be fun.”

