LULAC Unites Albuquerque Community

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – On August 3rd, 2023, the League of United Latin American Citizens hosted its national convention and exposition at the Albuquerque Convention Center. During their week-long events, LULAC organized a luncheon ceremony to recognize military members of Latin descent.



Honored guests, such as Gilbert Cisneros, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, and Alex Wagner, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, were present at the event to extend their congratulations to the award recipients and bestow awards upon them. The recipients hailed from the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.



During the LULAC convention, Cisneros expressed that building a diverse and inclusive military is key to our nation’s success, not only in the enlisted ranks, but in the commissioned ranks as well.





Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) members from across the nation attended this luncheon for the opportunity to view other Latin military members currently serving who were recognized for their hard work.



During the exposition, Team Kirtland and 58th Special Operations Wing members also hosted an information booth to further draw connections with the local community and educate them on the many different career opportunities that Kirtland Air Force Base has to offer.



The LULAC convention is here at the Albuquerque Convention Center from August 1st-5th and will hold various opportunities for the community to participate in. LULAC's goal is to improve the economic condition, educational attainment, political influence, housing, health, and civil rights of the Hispanic population in the United States.



As the premier Hispanic convention, the LULAC National Convention draws over 15,000 participants each year including top leaders from the government, business, and the Latino community.

