The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman 1st Class:
Precious O. Olaitan
To Senior Airman:
Deandre Brumadge Calloway
Omari M. Clay
Jonathon C. Conner
Ebony K. Cook
Saavedra L. Estrada
Justin R. Smith
Clayton N. Turner
Kierra L. Zephir
To Staff Sgt.:
Ronald Archie
Arika L. Carter
Kenya L. Frye
Kniya L. Hancock
Asia M. Mcnealy
Jakiya L. Randall
Azaria L. Robinson
Eric G. Robinson
Helena M. Urban
To Tech. Sgt.:
Darrell W. Jackson
Amber J. Lewis
Olivia L. Oxford
To Master Sgt.:
David L. Ikner
To Senior Master Sgt.:
Robert R. Champion
Jeffery W. Harris
Quincy A. Miller
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 14:44
|Story ID:
|450731
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gaining Altitude: August 2023 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT