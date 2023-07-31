Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gaining Altitude: August 2023 Promotions

    Promotions Graphic

    Photo By Bradley Clark | Graphic used to accompany monthly wing promotions article. (U.S. Air Force graphic by...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman 1st Class:
    Precious O. Olaitan

    To Senior Airman:
    Deandre Brumadge Calloway
    Omari M. Clay
    Jonathon C. Conner
    Ebony K. Cook
    Saavedra L. Estrada
    Justin R. Smith
    Clayton N. Turner
    Kierra L. Zephir

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Ronald Archie
    Arika L. Carter
    Kenya L. Frye
    Kniya L. Hancock
    Asia M. Mcnealy
    Jakiya L. Randall
    Azaria L. Robinson
    Eric G. Robinson
    Helena M. Urban

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Darrell W. Jackson
    Amber J. Lewis
    Olivia L. Oxford

    To Master Sgt.:
    David L. Ikner

    To Senior Master Sgt.:
    Robert R. Champion
    Jeffery W. Harris
    Quincy A. Miller

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 14:44
    Story ID: 450731
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gaining Altitude: August 2023 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Promotions Graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Promotions
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT