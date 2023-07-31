Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Female Fitment: Robins distributes new two-piece flight suits

    Female Fitment: Robins distributes new two-piece flight suits

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Second Lt. Lydia Felton, 728th Battle Management

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Story by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Team Robins Women’s Initiative Team and members of the 461st Operations Support Squadron are leading the effort to get new Advanced Aircrew Combat Uniform or A2CU-F, to female Airmen at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.

    Maj. Gloria Ramirez-Hickey, 461st OSS assistant director of operations helped organized the distribution.

    “This a huge deal because women are typically wearing flight suits made for men,” said Ramirez-Hickey. ”Women Airmen had to either wear the suits huge or get them tailored. The new suits account for womens’ waists, hips and chest areas, which makes for a more comfortable fit. And when you’re comfortable you can focus on your job.”

    According to Ramirez-Hickey, this initiative was created by the Air Force Life Cycle Management to equip women with specialized flight uniforms. Air Force Materiel Command paid for 15,000 uniforms for distribution to active-duty, non-ejection seat, female aviators.
    In June and July 2023, distribution drives were held for the new uniforms, which are two-piece flight suits, and a total of 106 uniforms were given out free of charge. There are more than 500 remaining in inventory.

    “This is particularly important because these new female flight suits are more costly and are rarely in-stock. In my 20-year career, I have only been issued one female flight suit,” said Ramirez-Hickey.

    The Air Force Uniform Office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, identified 41 bases to issue the first round of new uniforms.
    Senior Airman Adriana Sotello, 12th Airborne Command and Control Squadron airborne operations technician, volunteered to help with the drive in which she separated the uniforms by size and assisted in the distribution.

    “These suits are so much better. They’re not frumpy, which is really nice,” said Sotello. “I definitely feel more comfortable and I’m appreciative those in charge listened to the concerns of women Airmen.”

    WIT was established at Robins in mid-2020 with a focus dedicated to improving the quality of life for female employees through advocacy, mentorship, and fellowship.

    If you qualify and are interested in picking up a new A2CU-F uniform, a permanent location will be set up at the end of this month at the 461st OSS Aircrew Flight Equipment office. In the meantime, reach out to Maj. Ramirez-Hickey at gloria.ramirez-hickey@us.af.mil.

