V Corps Conducts Change of Responsibility

FORT KNOX, Ky. – U.S Army V Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris relinquished his responsibilities as the V Corps senior enlisted leader to Command Sgt. Maj. Philip B. Blaisdell during a change of responsibility ceremony at V Corps headquarters, Fort Knox, Kentucky, Aug. 4.



Harris assumed duties as V Corps’ command sergeant major in November 2021 and was the first sergeant major to serve V Corps since it was certified as fully operationally capable.



“Sergeants major are the heartbeat of any organization,” said Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, commanding general, V Corps. “Ever present amongst the soldiers, keenly aware of the impacts of decision, an advocate for the morale and welfare of soldiers and the department of the army civilians, a mentor, and a driver towards the pursuit of mission accomplishment.”



“[Command Sgt. Maj. Harris] possesses a seemingly limitless propensity for generosity, genuine humility, dogged diligence and unyielding integrity,” he continued. “Those qualities, that I so admire in you, will undoubtedly serve you well as you assume your position as the next command sergeant major for U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.”



Before the ceremony, Kolasheski presented Harris with the Legion of Merit. Harris and his wife, Leah, were also awarded the Commission of the Kentucky Colonel, the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky for outstanding service to the community, state and nation.



“This was a job I will never forget because of the purpose and effect we had,” said Harris. “Without all of your support throughout the past three years, we [the corps] would not be where we are at today.”



During the ceremony, Harris passed the corps colors representing the responsibility over V Corps to Blaisdell.



Blaisdell joins the corps after serving as Headquarters Department of the Army’s strategic operations sergeant major.



“Leaders, own readiness,” said Blaisdell. “Create cohesive teams built on trust. I want you to be present. I want you to remember where you came from and remember you were a soldier as well.”



He continued, “Soldiers, I want you to look out for each other. I want you to be ready, fit, and disciplined. No matter where you're at, no matter what job you have. Do the best you can, give it your all and be all you can be!”



Blaisdell grew up in Bedford, Massachusetts, and enlisted in the United States Army in November of 1992. He attended One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, Georgia, where he trained as an Infantryman. Blaisdell has served in every position from Rifleman to Command Sergeant Major.



As America's forward deployed Corps, V Corps works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; executes joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater while building local community relationships.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 13:16 Story ID: 450709 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, V Corps Conducts Change of Responsibility, by SGT Javen Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.