IWTC Instructor Creates Poster Commemorating USS Stark to Promote Warrior Toughness

Courtesy Photo | Cryptologic Technician Technical 1st Class Brandon Raymer, an instructor at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cryptologic Technician Technical 1st Class Brandon Raymer, an instructor at Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station, created a poster depicting attack on the USS Stark in 1987 by an Iraqi F-1 Mirage, which resulted in the loss of 37 Sailors. Raymer's emphasis behind creating the poster was to showcase the strength and Warrior Toughness mindset displayed by military personnel placed in impossible situation. see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician Collection Chief Petty Officer Brandy Y. Delahoussaye



PENSACOLA, Fla. - An instructor at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, recently created a poster to commemorate the attack on the USS Stark and stimulate conversations on resilience within the electronic warfare community.



The framed poster is prominently displayed in one of the military education buildings for electronic warfare courses. It is meant honor the crew of the USS Stark and their warrior toughness, a holistic human performance skillset that enhances the toughness and performance resiliency of our Sailors.



Cmdr. Christopher Dumas, executive officer, Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), expressed his appreciation for the instructor's creation, saying that it pays tribute to the display of Warrior Toughness exhibited by the USS Stark crew.



The poster features a depiction of the USS Stark and reads, “May 17, 1987, an Iraqi F-1 Mirage fired two Exocet missiles at the USS Stark, resulting in the loss of 37 Sailors. You will not be forgotten.” It also lists the names of each sailor lost during the attack.



Cryptologic Technician Technical 1st Class Brandon Raymer, who created the poster, emphasized the strength displayed by military personnel placed in impossible situation and the need to maintain a Warrior Toughness mindset.



“We need to constantly maintain our Warrior Toughness mindset,” said Raymer. “This incident shows both what we're capable of doing and what could happen if we're not ready to do our job.”



The poster encourages further exploration and study of the USS Stark incident, electronic warfare capabilities, and the evolving nature of warfare in the information age. It serves as a heartfelt tribute to the heroic crew members of the USS Stark, highlighting their acts of valor and sacrifice.



Notably, Raymer created the poster he focused on the Warrior Toughness demonstrated by three members from the combat systems field during the incident. Electronic Technician 3rd Class Wayne Weaver III, who sacrificed his life aiding crewmembers to reach safety, Seaman Mark Caouette, who continued securing ship spaces despite his own severe injuries, and Gunners Mate 3rd Class Mark Samples who risked his life while cooling the ship's missile magazine for 12 hours.



Overall, the creation of this poster by Raymer demonstrates a proactive effort to raise awareness about resiliency and its significance within the electronic warfare community. It serves as a visual representation of the USS Stark incident, inviting reflection, dialogue, and action to bolster resiliency in the face of emerging threats and challenges in electronic warfare.



IWTC Corry Station is a part of the Center for Information Warfare Training. With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.