17th Training Wing's Senior Leader Summit Accelerates Change and Empowers Incoming Leadership for Success

The 17th Training Wing commander, hosted a Senior Leader Summit to demonstrate how the 17th TRW is accelerating change to empower incoming leadership for success in strategic innovation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 25-27.



During SLS, attendees participated in discussions, briefings, and tours focusing on highlighting Goodfellow's strong bond with the local community and its unwavering commitment to training personnel from all branches within the Department of Defense and allied nations.



The event provided senior leaders with a large networking opportunity and inducted new Raiders into the 17th TRW way of life.



The leaders discussed the importance of supporting young Airmen’s core pillars and shared perspectives on how to implement new outlets for students and permanent party to thrive mentally and physically.



“What we do while leading the young men and women we train will outlive all of our careers,” said Col. Angelina Maguiness, 17th TRW commander. “These are the people we are going to work with when we go back out to the field.”

