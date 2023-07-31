Naming of the Marine Corps Wargaming and Analysis Center

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. - The Marine Corps Wargaming and Analysis Center will be named after Gen. Robert B. Neller, 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps and will be called the “General Robert B. Neller Center for Wargaming and Analysis.” The short name will be the Neller Center.



The Neller Center is currently under construction with initial operating capability planned during 2025. It’s located in the National Capitol Region, on the Marine Corps University campus on Marine Corps Base Quantico. It encompasses 100,446 gross square feet and will be a one-of-a-kind facility, operated and maintained by the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory.



In 2017, then-Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Neller directed the establishment of a world-class facility for Marines to wargame repeatedly in a secure, centralized location and enhance the Marine Corps’ ability to make analytically informed decisions.



The Marine Corps, the other services, and departments will facilitate modernization at the Neller Center and seek to realize his vision to achieve service and joint objectives and future strategic demands.



The Center will provide next-generation technologies to facilitate wargaming and analysis across multiple levels of classification, with a host of coalition and joint partners, and will eventually allow for geography agnostic wargame participation across the globe.



The increased capability and capacity facilitated by the Neller Center will be integral to the combat development process within the Combat Development and Integration enterprise. These capabilities will help ensure the decisions required to equip and train our future warfighters are based upon the most accurate, threat-informed, and timely recommendations.



