VFA-105 Holds Change of Command

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, stationed aboard Naval Air Station Oceana, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, held a change of command ceremony, Aug. 3, to mark a transition of command leadership.



During the change of command event, Cmdr. Travis “Sweet T” Amerine, of Corley, Arkansas, assumed all duties and responsibilities as the VFA-105 commanding officer from Cmdr. Stephen “Coach” Eckhart, of Beech Grove, Indiana.



During Eckhart’s time at VFA-105, he led the squadron in their second combat deployment, “Operation Freedom’s Sentinel,” and the drawdown of American forces in Afghanistan. During the deployment, the Gunslingers flew 1,600 sorties, encompassing 3,020 flight hours to include more than 470 combat hours.



“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve with the Gunslingers. I wish them all the best on their upcoming deployment,” said Eckhart.



Amerine shared his excitement to work with such an amazing squadron.



“I am humbled and honored to serve the greatest Strike Fighter Squadron in the Navy,” said Amerine. “I love our Gunslinger family so much, and can’t wait to serve with them! Tonight…We Ride!”



VFA-105’s mission is to maintain combat readiness and, when directed, conduct prompt and sustained combat incident to operations at-sea.

