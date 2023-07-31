USS Bataan (LHD 5) arrives in NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 2, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay moored the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) in Souda Bay, Greece, at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on Aug. 2, 2023.



“A big part of our mission is to extend the Fleet’s warfighting capability through operational support to warships operating in the region,” said Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay. “USS Bataan is part of an important maritime security mission, and we were glad to be here for the ship’s crew when they needed us. “



As part of the port visit, NSA Souda Bay provided USS Bataan with 1 million gallons of Naval Distillate Fuel and 100,000 gallons of jet fuel. Members of the ship’s crew also utilized the installation’s Navy Exchange, medical clinic, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation services.



“When the USS Bataan arrived, we were able to demonstrate what makes NSA Souda Bay the premier installation of choice,” said Lt. Joshua Matais, port operations officer, NSA Souda Bay. “Despite the brief stopover, we were able to provide the opportunity for the ship’s crew to get off the ship, stretch their legs and enjoy some liberty. Even if it was just some pierside rest and recuperation.”



For many of the Sailors who served as line-handlers for the arrival of USS Bataan, this was their first experience mooring a ship.



"It's an opportunity you only get once in a lifetime, and I am so grateful that I got orders to NSA Souda Bay,” said Master-at-Arms Seaman Recruit Jerrah Harcourt. "This is the first time I will be line handling. I feel like I have a good team behind me though. They are going to help us newbies and help us experience what they work with every day."



USS Bataan has been deployed since July 10, 2023, as part of a regular rotation of forces that foster maritime security and increased theater cooperation. USS Bataan is part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group that provides a forward naval expeditionary presence with vast, specialized, crisis response capabilities to support the geographic combatant commander, numbered fleet commander and joint special operations task force commander.



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.

