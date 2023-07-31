NUWC Division, Keyport employee earns coveted award following graduation from Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program

Courtesy Photo | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport employee Norma Domingo graduates from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport employee Norma Domingo graduates from the prestigious Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program. Domingo was also recently selected as a recipient of this year’s coveted LATINA Style Distinguished Military Service Award. see less | View Image Page

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport employee Norma Domingo has been selected as a recipient of this year’s coveted LATINA Style Distinguished Military Service Award, shortly after her graduation from the prestigious Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program.



The award is presented annually by LATINA Style Magazine, a national publication dedicated to empowering and supporting Hispanic women in the United States by celebrating the achievements of Latina professionals. It recognizes Latina women in the U.S. Armed Forces with exemplary military service records and a demonstrated commitment to military service.



Domingo, a financial management analyst in NUWC Division, Keyport’s Comptroller Department and Co-Chair of the command’s Federal Women’s Special Emphasis Program, was nominated for the award by command leadership for her outstanding accomplishments in these dual roles.



Her award will be presented during the 20th National LATINA Symposium on Thursday, Sept. 21, in Arlington, Virginia.



Domingo was also recently one of four Warfare Center Division employees to graduate from the Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program. Run by the Defense Civilian Personnel Advisory Service, this program was established in 2010 with the purpose of developing the next generation of leaders for the Department of Defense and the federal enterprise.



Over a four-month period, participants take four one-week courses at the National Center for Employee Development in Norman, Oklahoma, focused on Leading Self, Leading Teams and Projects and Leading People, develop a personalized Leadership Roadmap and Action Plan, and present a final Capstone project to graduate.



Domingo was part of the program’s most recent cohort, which started in February and graduated in May, and included employees in the acquisition, financial management and human resources fields from across the Department of the Defense.



It was the first cohort to go through the program since COVID-19, which Domingo said presented an extra learning curve.



“You literally went through the ‘forming, storming, norming, performing,’ and learning to do that again in a new team—learning how I am as a person, how my personality affects how I deal with other things—was a big learning experience for me, because I've been at my command for a long time,” Domingo said.



Her advice to others considering enrolling in the program was to “[d]efinitely take advantage of the resources, take advantage of the help, meet the people.”



“At the end of the day,” added Domingo, “it's going to be the effort that you put in.”



