AMC announces winners in 2023 Best Warrior, Best Squad competition

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. - “I think we’ve got our work cut out for us. Getting ready for the Army-level Best Warrior and Best Squad competition is something I’m really excited about – it looks like we’ve got a great team,” said Spc. Samuel Thompson, Soldier of the Year for Army Materiel Command’s 2023 Best Warrior and Best Squad competition.



Thompson was one of the 18 competitors who participated in an arduous, four-day-long competition.



The AMC-level competition is an event described by AMC Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, as “focused on the Army’s priority of building cohesive teams and bringing out the best in our Soldiers.”



The competition included a physical fitness assessment, weapons qualifications, written and oral examinations and an obstacle course. Competitors represented eight of AMC’s 10 major subordinate commands and tested noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers alike.



“[What we saw] were Soldiers challenged at every level possible using expert Soldier badge standards. These competitors were definitely challenged in mind and body,” said Sgt. Maj. Samara Pitre, who was the lead for the annual competition. “The winners of this competition have earned the right to represent AMC at the Army-wide level.”



Thompson was nominated as AMC’s Best Soldier, while Sgt. Carlos Cardona was selected as AMC’s Best Noncommissioned Officer. Both were also named as AMC Best Squad members.



Each squad consists of five Soldiers: a squad leader, which is a sergeant first class or staff sergeant; a team leader, which is sergeant or corporal; and three squad members in the ranks of specialist or below.



AMC’s squad includes:

- (Squad leader) Sgt. 1st Class Sungkoo Jung – 902nd Contracting Battalion

- Sgt. Carlos Cardona – Installation Management Command, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

- Spc. Jason Riley – Army Medical Materiel Command-Europe

- Spc. Samuel Thompson – Installation Management Command, USAG West Point

- Pvt. 1st Class Benjamin Heymach – Installation Management Command, USAG Ansbach



Runners-up:

- (Squad leader) Staff Sgt. Timothy Hollingsworth – 411th Contracting Support Brigade

- Sgt. Brian Pacheco – Installation Management Command, USAG Fort Liberty

- Spc. Alejandro Perez – Installation Management Command, USAG Fort Humphreys



Sellers expressed his appreciation to all the competitors, thanking them for their dedication and hard work throughout the competition.



“I saw a great group of Soldiers participating in one of the most important competitions we have. There’s work to do, and we’ll always seek to improve, but you should be proud of the work you’ve done,” he said.



The competition closed with an awards ceremony at Fort Novosel that announced the winners who will move on to the Army-level Best Squad Competition. The Army-level Best Squad Competition is set to take place Sept. 24-Oct. 6.



“My main focus was just staying motivated to keep pushing forward, and my fellow Soldiers were just that,” said Cardona. “Being selected to represent AMC is a big honor and I look forward to the next competition.”