Military Shoppers Can Budget Smarter With MILITARY STAR Pay Your Way Plans

Courtesy Photo | Military shoppers can get more time to pay off their purchases with the MILITARY...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military shoppers can get more time to pay off their purchases with the MILITARY STAR® card’s Pay Your Way plans, which enable shoppers to pay off purchases with fixed monthly payments at a reduced APR. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families can get extra help budgeting for major purchases thanks to MILITARY STAR® card Pay Your Way plans.



Using the plans, military shoppers can buy now and pay later, with fixed monthly payments at a reduced APR of 9.99%. Payments are available at three price tiers:



• 36 months for purchases from $300 to $499.99.

• 36 months or 48 months for purchases from $500-$999.99.

• 36 months, 48 months or 60 months for purchases more than $1,000.



Pricing minimums apply to the order total.



“Pay Your Way Plans are a smart way to plan your purchases,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Empowering shoppers to pay off their items over a set timeframe makes it an ideal budgeting tool.”



Pay Your Way plans are available at brick-and-mortar PXs and BXs and at ShopMyExchange.com. Shoppers can visit MyECP.com/Calculator to estimate the monthly payment on qualifying purchases. Cardmembers may use multiple Pay Your Way plans depending on available credit. Express and fuel locations are excluded.



Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:



• 10% on all first-day purchases for new cardholders.

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations, as well as select Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange locations.

• 10% off at all participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free shipping on ShopMyExchange.com and myNavyExchange.com.

• Unlimited 2% rewards earned on purchases.

• Exclusive cardholder savings throughout the year.



The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all exchanges and online at ShopMyExchange.com. Department of Defense civilians and retirees are eligible to apply for a card, as are all honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com. For more information on Pay Your Way plans or to apply for a card, shoppers can visit their local Exchange or aafes.media/MilStarPA.



Social-media-friendly version: Military shoppers can get more time to pay off their purchases with the MILITARY STAR® card’s Pay Your Way plans, which enable shoppers to pay off purchases with fixed monthly payments at a reduced APR. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2st



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Chris Ward, 214-312-3861 or wardchr@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange